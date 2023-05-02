LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The list of restaurants participating in “Dine for the Diner” has been released.

The event is held annually to raise critical community support for St. Joseph Diner, a program of Catholic Charities of Acadiana. St. Joseph Diner has served hot meals to those experiencing hunger and food insecurity since 1983. St. Joseph Diner is open seven days per week and serves over 5,000 meals weekly.

Dine for the Diner will be on Thursday, May 18, at participating local restaurants. 10% of the restaurant’s proceeds from the day are donated back to St. Joseph Diner.

Acadiana restaurants interested in participating in Dine for the Diner can sign up here.

Restaurants that have already pledged 10% for “Dine for the Diner 2023” are:

Antoni’s Italian Cafe

BJ’s Poor Boys & Plate Lunches

Blanchard’s BBQ

Cajun Food Tours

Central Pizza

Charley G’s

Fezzo’s Seafood, Steakhouse & Oyster Bar – I-10 Service Road

Fezzo’s Seafood, Steakhouse & Oyster Bar – Ambassador Caffery

Fezzo’s Seafood, Steakhouse & Oyster Bar – Crowley

Hub City Diner

iMonelli

Johnson’s Boucaniere

La Pizzeria

Louisiana Crawfish Time

Marcellos

Mo’Crawfish N Mowata

Olde Tyme Grocery

Pete’s Priya’s Indian Restaurant

Rochetto’s Pizzeria – Scott

Rochetto’s Pizzeria II – Crowley

Sandra’s Cafe & Health Food Store

Social Southern Table & Bar

The Bus Stop Bistro

Viva La Waffle

A finalized list will be published by Catholic Charities of Acadiana the week of May 15. Tax-deductible contributions can also be made to support the work of St. Joseph Diner.