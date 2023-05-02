LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The list of restaurants participating in “Dine for the Diner” has been released.
The event is held annually to raise critical community support for St. Joseph Diner, a program of Catholic Charities of Acadiana. St. Joseph Diner has served hot meals to those experiencing hunger and food insecurity since 1983. St. Joseph Diner is open seven days per week and serves over 5,000 meals weekly.
Dine for the Diner will be on Thursday, May 18, at participating local restaurants. 10% of the restaurant’s proceeds from the day are donated back to St. Joseph Diner.
Acadiana restaurants interested in participating in Dine for the Diner can sign up here.
Restaurants that have already pledged 10% for “Dine for the Diner 2023” are:
- Antoni’s Italian Cafe
- BJ’s Poor Boys & Plate Lunches
- Blanchard’s BBQ
- Cajun Food Tours
- Central Pizza
- Charley G’s
- Fezzo’s Seafood, Steakhouse & Oyster Bar – I-10 Service Road
- Fezzo’s Seafood, Steakhouse & Oyster Bar – Ambassador Caffery
- Fezzo’s Seafood, Steakhouse & Oyster Bar – Crowley
- Hub City Diner
- iMonelli
- Johnson’s Boucaniere
- La Pizzeria
- Louisiana Crawfish Time
- Marcellos
- Mo’Crawfish N Mowata
- Olde Tyme Grocery
- Pete’s Priya’s Indian Restaurant
- Rochetto’s Pizzeria – Scott
- Rochetto’s Pizzeria II – Crowley
- Sandra’s Cafe & Health Food Store
- Social Southern Table & Bar
- The Bus Stop Bistro
- Viva La Waffle
A finalized list will be published by Catholic Charities of Acadiana the week of May 15. Tax-deductible contributions can also be made to support the work of St. Joseph Diner.