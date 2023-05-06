LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette firefighters responded to two house fires Saturday morning.

The fires occurred in the 300 Blk. of Norman Drive.

When firefighters arrived, they saw light smoke. The homeowner said he smelled smoke and thought it could be in the attic.

Firefighters discovered a fire above the living room with the flames venting through a small area of the roof.

Emergency crews quickly extinguished the fire. The attic area above the living room sustained heavy fire damage.

The owner and his family were home when he began hearing a crackling sound in the attic. Prior to noticing the fire, the homeowner described hearing a loud noise from lightning strikes. Minutes later is when he realized his house was struck by lightning. Everyone escaped without any injuries.

While at the scene, another neighbor notified firefighters that his breaker panel was on fire in his garage.

The fire was quickly extinguished with minimal damage.

Firefighters said that a lightning strike from the severe weather event was responsible for both homes catching fire.