SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — A work shed behind a home on Rue Decembre St. caught fire last night just before 9:30 p.m. Residents believe the fire was caused by lightning strikes in the area. Scott Fire Department confirmed that there were multiple cloud-to-ground strikes at the location, but cannot confirm lightning as the cause due to extensive damage.

Firefighters were able to quickly get the blaze under control, but the shed and everything inside was completely destroyed. No one was injured in the fire.

Firefighters from Carencro, Duson, and Scott Fire Department responded to the call.



