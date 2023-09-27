LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The Louisiana Housing Corporation and partners unveiled the new Arbours at Lafayette apartment complex on Alcide Dominique Drive Wednesday.

Arbours at Lafayette is a 84-unit apartment that offers residents one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units with amenities including a community pool, computer center and fitness center.

“The Arbours at Lafayette will provide safe, affordable, resilient housing for Lafayette families,” Office of Community Development Executive Director Pat Forbes said. “OCD is excited to team up with all the critical partners in this project to deliver a safe place to call home.”

Mckean & Associates Architects, LLC did the architecture for the complex. The builder and contractor was Buquet & Leblanc, Inc, and the management company will be Arbour Valley Management, LLC.

“This affordable housing development embodies the essence of resiliency and Fortified Gold construction standards,” LHC Housing Development Administrator Louis Russell said. “It’s more than just homes; it’s forging a strong and affordable future. Setting the gold standard for hope and security, ensuring a brighter, safer future for communities across our state.”

