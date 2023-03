LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Lafayette Fire Department responded to a burning home on N. Pine Street. Firefighters found the home to be vacant.

According to a Facebook post made by LFD, the home was fully engulfed in flames when fire fighters arrived. No injuries were reported. However, the home did sustain heavy fire damage.

The fire was under control within 20 minutes.