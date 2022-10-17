LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Freedom Tour, featuring legendary bands Journey and Toto, will make a stop in Lafayette next year.

Journey, and special guest Toto, will take the stage at the Cajundome on February 23, 2023.

Following the release of their 2022 album Freedom, Journey’s Johnathan Cain, Neal Schon, Arnel Pineda, and Narada Walden will perform not only their recently released songs but also the classics Don’t Stop Believin’, Wheel in the sky, Faithfully, and much more.

Check out some of their new music below here.

Toto, who has sold over 40 million albums, will open the show with hits such as Africa, Hold the Line, I’ll Be Over You, and Stop Loving you.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Tickets for the show will be available on Oct. 21 and can be purchased here.

For more information, visit the Cajundome website.