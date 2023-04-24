LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – People are taking notice to the number of vacant retail spaces along Ambassador Caffery. Plus, the increase in traffic headed to stores that have moved to the other end, south.

Ambassador Caffery, at least a portion of it, is growing thin in terms of retail.

Just in the one section by Tuesday morning, there are six empty spaces. Old navy is gone.

There are more than a few commercial spaces for lease.

The president of the Lafayette Economic Development authority, Mandi Mitchell, said Lafayette is a retail and entertainment hub for the region and that Ambassador Caffery remains at the heart of Lafayette’s retail sector.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Mandi Mitchell gave a statement regarding the vacant areas.

“Lafayette is a retail and entertainment hub for the region and the Ambassador Caffery corridor remains at the heart of Lafayette’s retail sector. In recent months, there has been some shuffling along the corridor with businesses moving closer to the intersection at Kaliste Saloom which falls in line with most retailers’ desire to be near high-traffic count areas. Fortunately, there have been new businesses waiting to move into those vacated spaces such as Floors & Décor in the former Burlington building and Take 5 Car Wash on the former Fratelli’s land. Retail sales reached record levels in 2021 and 2022, and sales to date in 2023 have been robust and we expect brisk sales to continue throughout the year,” Mitchell said.