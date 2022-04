LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Economic Development Authority will hold its 27th annual job fair at 9 a.m., May 10 at the Cajundome Convention Center.

The event is free with online pre-registration. Job seekers should dress professionally and bring copies of their resumes, according to LEDA officials. The E-Application Station and mobile unit, sponsored by the Louisiana Workforce Commission- American Job Center and Acadiana Workforce Solutions, will be available allowing job seekers to apply for positions available at participating companies, in addition to searching and applying for thousands of additional jobs in the region and throughout the state.

The job fair will feature two on-site job seeker seminars. Danielle Dayries will present her popular resume writing seminar, “How to Write a Powerful Resume,” at 10 a.m. Laurie J. James follows at 11:30 a.m. with “The Importance of LinkedIn for Your Job Search.” Attendees are encouraged to arrive early as seminar seating is limited.

“As the community emerges from the pandemic, many industries continue to face workforce shortages. The LEDA Job Fair is part of ongoing efforts to connect displaced or underemployed workers with companies that are hiring,” says Mandi D. Mitchell, President and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. “Participating companies will offer jobs ranging from entry-level to experienced, from those needing little training to those requiring advanced degrees. We’re excited that some of our recent business attraction and expansion projects—SafeSource Direct, Amazon, CGI and Calls Plus—along with dozens of other regional and local employers will be at the event.”

“The LEDA Job Fair is an excellent opportunity to meet face to face with hiring managers from multiple employers all on one day and in one place,” says Ryan LaGrange, LEDA Manager of Workforce Development. “Every year, we hear success stories following the job fair from both job seekers and employers. This event continues to have a tremendous impact on the community, assisting both job seekers and businesses.”