LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A warming center for vulnerable residents will be opening in response to the below freezing temperatures expected for next week.

LCG announced the opening of a warming center to provide refuge for individuals experiencing homelessness or lack of adequate heat. They will be working in coordination with Catholic Charities of Acadiana and other community partners.

Those needing of shelter from the extreme weather can go to St. Joseph Diner at 613 W. Simcoe Street starting at 12 p.m. on Monday, to be transported to the prepared LCG warming center at the Dupuis Recreation Center at Brown Park. Residents can also go directly to the recreation center at 1234 E. Pont Des Mouton Road, if they are able to.

The warming center will remain open until Wednesday when temperatures are expected to climb above freezing. Public transportation will be provided from St. Joseph Diner from 12-6 p.m. on Monday.

Those interested in donating to help with additional costs of staffing, hot meals and utilities can go to the Catholic Charities of Acadiana website. Other shelter items that are needed include:

Sleeping bags

Bath towels

Twin-sized blankets (new)

Coats (sizes M-XXXL)

Sweatpants (new, all adult sizes)

Toilet paper

Clorox wipes

Bathroom shower slippers

Items can be brought to the Emily House Shelter, located at 1000 E. Willow Street in Lafayette. People can also help with in-kind donations by purchasing from the emergency shelter Amazon list.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Latest Posts