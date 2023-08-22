LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Consolidated Government will open a cooling station due to the extreme heat.
The Domingue Recreation Center located at, 901 Mudd Ave. will open starting tomorrow at noon and close at 5 p.m. Hours of operation will be Monday-Friday from noon to 5 p.m. until further notice.
The cooling station will be for anyone who needs a safe place to escape the excessive heat.
The Lafayette Transit System will provide transportation to the recreation center via the Brown Route.
Access the Brown Route map here: http://www.ridelts.com/routes/brown.pdf