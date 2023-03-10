LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) has reached a settlement agreement with the Bendel Partnership for the purchase of the “Homewood Detention Pond” property.

“Now that litigation is resolved, LDG contractors will be mobilized, allowing us to complete the Homewood Detention Pond project that will benefit our regional detention efforts for the city, parish, and neighboring communities,” said Mayor-President Josh Guillory.

LCG will purchase the Bendel Partnership property using American Rescue Plan Act funds, LCG said. The funds were budgeted by the Parish Council in May 2022.

LCG said that the Parish General Fund will not be affected.

More information can be found here.