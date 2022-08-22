LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — What looks to be a full week of heavy rain fall could lead to flooding in some area of Lafayette Parish.

The Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Drainage Department has announced that in anticipation of the severe weather, workers are currently pumping down the Camellia Boulevard Retention Pond and removing debris from within the nearby channels.

Officials are also making available sandbags at several locations in Lafayette Parish.

The locations are self-bagging, and residents must bring their own manpower.

North District site at 400 Dugas Road (located off North University Avenue) • Picard Park, 130 Park Lane

𝐌𝐔𝐍𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐏𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐓𝐘 𝐒𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐁𝐀𝐆 𝐋𝐎𝐂𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒

𝗕𝗿𝗼𝘂𝘀𝘀𝗮𝗿𝗱• City Hall, 310 E. Main Street (behind City Hall)• Deer Meadow Subdivision (corner of Deer Meadow Boulevard and Myette Point Street)• Broadview Drive (by Broussard Community Center)

𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗿𝗼• Community Center, 5115 N. University Avenue (behind the Community Center)

𝗗𝘂𝘀𝗼𝗻• Duson Park at South A Street – Currently closed but will open when needed

𝗦𝗰𝗼𝘁𝘁• Public Works Department, 116 Lions Club Road (Scott residents should first call City Hall to find out if the site is open)

𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗴𝘀𝘃𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲• 333 S Larriviere Road – Currently closed but will open when needed