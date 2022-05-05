LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Consolidated Government lost a court battle over the Homewood Detention Project. A judge ruled LCG violated the law when it seized land along the Vermilion River late last year.

Judge Valerie Gotch-Garrett, of the 15th Judicial District Court, issued her ruling on Wednesday. In her ruling, she says LCG did not follow the law when it seized the land owned by the Bendel Partnership on Dec. 6.

Gotch-Garrett’s ruling prohibits LCG from working on the Homewood detention pond project effective immediately.

Lafayette Consolidated Government is expected to appeal the ruling.