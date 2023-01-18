LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Mardi Gras season could have some new limitations. An introduction ordinance was passed to stop the sale of alcohol after midnight on Mardi Gras at a meeting between Lafayette Consolidated Government, parish, and city councils on Tuesday.

“With Covid-19 and not having Mardi Gras, before and then before that, we’re just trying to with the economy the way things are right now. So to take this big Mardi Gras holiday away from us, it’s something that will definitely hurt us business-wise,” said LaRhonda Carter, owner of Bliss Cocktail Lounge.

Carter’s lounge has been in business for less than a year. Last year she said the business missed Mardi Gras season because they did not have a liquor license and is looking forward to the increase in sales during this year’s holiday.

“My sales actually increase around midnight. So like most of my alcohol sales, or that’s the peak for it, you know, from midnight up until 2 am,” she said.

Cydra Wingerter, the Chief Administrative Officer of Lafayette Consolidated Government, calls the potential ordinance, “a matter of public safety. It’s a long day. People start very early. As momma used to say, nothing good happens after midnight. But it is a long day for the public and our public servants who are out ensuring that everybody’s safe.”

She adds there is support from Lafayette Police Department. Carter said if the vote passed to cancel the sale of alcohol, she would not be able to stay in business. She would have to find another profession or pursue something else business-wise.

“I hope and pray that they will not take that away from us. I hope not,” she said. “I mean, I’m sure there are other things that we can come up with, maybe an increase in police presence or extra security and things of that nature. I’m sure that would possibly help something, but to take that away from us. For business owners, I just don’t think it’s fair.”