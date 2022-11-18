LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette residents will have an opportunity to properly dispose of all of their hazardous waste from household chemicals on tomorrow. Lafayette Consolidated Government will be hosting a Household Hazardous Waste Day tomorrow, Nov. 19, from 8 a.m. to noon at Cajun Field.
This event is only open to Lafayette residents and residents in unincorporated areas of Lafayette parish. Accepted chemicals include:
- Alkaline Batteries
- Chemical Cleaners
- Fluorescent Tubes
- Gasoline
- Herbicides
- Mercury Thermometers
- Paint & Paint Products
- Paint Thinner & Stripper
- Pesticides
- Photographic Chemicals
- Pool Chemicals
- Stains
- Turpentine
LCG has posted a full list of acceptable and unacceptable chemicals and electronics that can be disposed of at this event.