LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Catholic Charities of Acadiana, Chief of External Affairs Ben Boussard, said the agency provides shelter for roughly 140 men, women, children and veterans on any given night.

Broussard explained the donor-driven, no-profit, organization sheltering of the unsheltered is divided among several different local sheltering properties.

“We are concerned about the unsheltered; when you have a heatwave and when you have dangerous temperatures like this,” Broussard explained.

Broussard said during these days of high temps, CCA is leaving the Lafayette located St. Joseph Diner open as a cooling station.

“We’re keeping the diner open starting at breakfast and all throughout the day. We’re giving away bottles of water to anyone coming up to St. Joseph Diner. We’re encouraging those who are unsheltered to stay as hydrated as possible,” Broussard explained.

Also, Catholic Charities of Acadiana is asking the public for bottled water donations to help keep their water supply stocked.

Lafayette Consolidated Government Drainage Department Director, Brian Smith said outside of telling his outside workers to take frequent breaks in the shade and drink plenty of water, he adjusted many of their work schedules.

“We have crews coming in a little earlier in the morning. We have crews coming in at 6am when it’s not as warm; you get a little production and it’s not as bad on crews getting that early start,” Smith noted.

Plus, KLFY has learned that the city department is taking part in safety meetings discussing what constitutes a heat emergency and how to prevent them.

In addition, everyone is told to lookout for the person(s) they’re working with.

“They might not feel it but you might see some things such as dizziness or something that just doesn’t seem right with them. If you see the signs, get them in a cool place and take a break,” Smith explained.