LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Carlos Harvin, the first-ever Chief of Minority Affairs for Lafayette Consolidated Government, is no longer employed with LCG, spokesperson Tonya Trcalek has confirmed.

The reason for the separation is not immediately clear.

“Any additional questions about his employment will not be discussed because it’s a personnel matter,” Trcalek said. “As of today, Harvin is no longer employed with LCG.”

Harvin, who serves as bishop and pastor of New Beginnings Christian Church of Lafayette, began serving as Chief of Minority Affairs in January, 2020 at the behest of Mayor-President Josh Guillory. He is a founding board member of the Lafayette Charter Foundation which operates several public charter schools in Lafayette Parish.

Efforts to reach Harvin for comment have been unsuccessful.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.