LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Consolidated Government has announce its annual grant program is now open, inviting eligible nonprofit organizations to apply for funding.

According to the release, “Funds will specifically support social service and arts and culture 501(c)(3) nonprofit agencies that enhance the economic, social, cultural, and educational welfare of citizens of Lafayette Parish.”

The grant is funded by the City General Fund and the 2023-2024 External Agencies Funding Program provides an opportunity for local nonprofits to apply for funding to support their programs and services.

The release stated, “Nonprofit organizations classified as social service agencies are those that provide direct services to individuals in need. These agencies may cater to the general public or focus on specific populations, such as children, victims of domestic violence, or persons with disabilities. By supporting these agencies, LCG aims to improve the overall well-being of the community by addressing the needs of its most vulnerable members. Arts and Culture agencies, as defined by their mission statements, primarily exist to develop, promote, encourage, and present the arts to the public while ensuring community accessibility to programs and targeting diverse populations.”

The application window for the annual grants program is open now until August 14.

For more information and to access the grant application, please visit https://www.lafayettela.gov/DP/community-services/external-agencies-funding-program.