LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Parish residents will be able to dispose of unwanted items when Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) and Republic Services host debris drop-off day.

LCG said that the event is to dispose of items that aren’t typically picked up curbside or are too large for the garbage.

Accepted items:

Wood, metal, home and lawn furniture, carpet and padding, car parts, and other construction debris, and up to five tires per person.

Smaller waste, such as old clothes, toys, plant pots, and other items should be placed in a bag or box.

Larger items such as old bicycles, barbeque pits, and steel mounting poles for basketball backboards will also be accepted.

Bike Lafayette will also refurbish unwanted bikes and donate them to children and adults in need, according to LCG.

Unaccepted items:

Automotive fluids

Household chemicals

Compressed gas cylinders

Medical waste

Ammunition

Explosives

Gas-powered equipment

Note: You can view the complete list of acceptable and unacceptable items here.

The event will take place on March 18, from 8 a.m. to noon at the following locations:

Brown Park at 1234 E. Pont Des Mouton Road

Robicheaux Recreation Center at 1919 Eraste Landry Road

It will be open to residents who live in the city of Lafayette and the unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish.

LCG also said that proof of residency will be verified and waste from businesses will not be accepted.