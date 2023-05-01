LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Consolidated Government has released that a bridge and road will be closed for repairs.

Lafayette Consolidated Government said that “The Arnaudville Road Bridge will close on Wednesday, May 3 for repairs and will reopen on Friday, May 5. Detour routes will be posted.”

They also said that “Gayle Road, just north of Benoit Road, will close on Wednesday, May 3 for crews to replace drainage culverts. The road will reopen on Friday, May 5 sometime during evening hours. Detour routes will be available and local access maintained.”