LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The final day to have old garbage and recycling carts picked up is Saturday.

According to Lafayette Consolidated Government, crews will be out collecting the blue garbage and recycling carts on Saturday, Nov 18 that are owned by former waste management provider, Republic Services. Residents should leave blue carts at the curb and place empty carts upside down or on their side to distinguish between those that are empty and full.

Residents that still have blue carts after Saturday’s pickup must call 311 to make arrangements to have their carts removed.

