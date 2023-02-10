LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The outside travel lane of I-49 northbound will be closed prior to the I-10 eastbound on-ramp today, Feb. 10, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., weather permitting, DOTD has announced.

This closure is necessary to allow crews to unload precast concrete girders at the laydown yard just south of the interchange. These girders will be used in phase two of the emergency repair project (replacement) for the I-10 overpass.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

