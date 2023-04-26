LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — If you take Johnston Street in Lafayette during your commute, you may want to leave a little earlier than usual early next week.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced that the southbound right lane on U.S. 167 (Johnston Street) from Glouchester Road to Westmark Blvd. will be closed on Monday, May 1 and Tuesday, May 2 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., weather permitting.

These closures are necessary to allow crews to dig the roadside ditches, authorities said.

The road will be open to regular traffic with no restrictions. Emergency vehicles will have access to the area, but may experience delays. No detour route has been deemed necessary by DOTD.