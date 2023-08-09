LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Officials and community members of Lafayette took part in a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of Phase 1 in an exciting new development project.

Brown Park on Pont des Mouton Road, will begin demolition to make way for the new Brown Park Baseball and Softball Super Complex.

Phase 1 of this project will introduce four improved fields, modern dugouts, low-glare, efficient LED lighting, new food and beverage facilities, larger spectator areas with shade, a playground and a pavilion. When the total project is completed, the complex will feature 8 improved fields, according to the Lafayette Consolidated Government.

Mayor-President Josh Guillory was at the ground breaking ceremony,

“Can you imagine national tournaments coming to our parish, regional tournaments coming to our parish? This not only helps quality of life here locally, but also it helps retail sales, it helps our economy, and helps our motel and hotel industry. This is a huge win for our community,” said Guillory.

Completion on the park is estimated for December 2024, according to LCG.

J.B. Mouton is the general contractor and ACSW Architects is serving as the project architect.