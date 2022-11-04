LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — One of Acadiana’s most respected business leaders has died at the age of 85.

Alex Louis, whose company called itself the “Best Movers in Town” died on October 31 in his home surrounded by family and friends.

As the first black owned furniture moving business in the area, Alex Louis Furniture Movers, were not only well known throughout Acadiana but throughout the business community.

A former teacher and basketball coach at Holy Rosary Institute, Louis would always note that his biggest accomplishment was continuing the furniture moving legacy founded by his father, Alex Louis Sr., in 1945.

The Kinchen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

