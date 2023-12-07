LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The Whisper Room, the bar and lounge connected Beausoleil Books in Lafayette, will be closing at the end of December.

“To our loyal customers, after months of back and forth and with heavy hearts we’ve decided to close The Whisper Room at the end of the year,” Beausoleil Books wrote in a Facebook post Monday.

The Whisper Room will be operating with its new hours until Dec. 30, according to the independent bookstore. A last goodbye is scheduled during the bookstore’s hours on Dec. 31.

The lounge offers wines, charcuterie and cheese and desserts after 6 p.m. when the whole store transforms into a bar for those 21 and up.

Beausoleil Books still has the Whisper Room space available for businesses to host pop ups.

