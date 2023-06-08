LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Healing House has announced its 2023 ABSOLUT Best Martini Tour lineup.

Each week starting June 20, eight of Lafayette’s most popular restaurants will showcase their best martini creations as a benefit for Healing House; Hope for Grieving Children. The tour ends August 15.

Every Tuesday, guests will receive a $2 signature martini with the purchase of an entrée at the week’s highlighted Tini Tuesday Tour stop. Proceeds from each martini purchased are donated directly to benefit Healing House.

A private event was held yesterday at the Mercedes Benz of Lafayette’s Showroom to unveil the 2023 martini glass designed by artist Candace Greer. Those who donate $100 will receive two hand-painted martini glasses, a signed print by Greer and access to an online silent auction. The Martinis 2023 online auction will be open from August 14-19.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

All proceeds from Martinis 2023 will benefit local families in Acadiana that have experienced the death of a parent, sibling or significant person in their life. Healing House; Hope for Grieving Children provides grief support groups for over 700 children. All services by Healing House are free of charge and provided by trained volunteers.

Here’s the full schedule for Martinis 2023:

June 20 – Tchoup’s Midcity Smokehouse

June 27 – Bonefish Grill

July 11 – Fezzo’s Seafood, Steakhouse & Oyster Bar

July 18 – Bon Temps Grill

July 25 – Tsunami

August 1 – Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar

August 8 – Mercy Kitchen

August 15 – Vestal

For more information, visit healing-house.org or call Healing House at (337) 234-0443.