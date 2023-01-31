LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Lafayette mother is speaking out after the sentencing of a woman who severely injured her daughters.

A video of the incident in downtown Lafayette in 2017 surfaced where a car turns down an alleyway to run over sisters Clarissa and Mary Collins after a night out in the city.

The driver, Nataja Portalis, was convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery against the Collins sisters. An appeal was made by Portalis’s team for a resentencing.

Now she will only serve six years of supervised probation.

Liza Angelle, the mother of the victims, is outraged with the new sentencing. Angelle feels justice was not served for her daughters.

“For something that was considered intentional (then) that should have carried over,” Angelle said.

According to the Louisiana State Legislature, 10 to 50 years in prison is the appropriate sentencing for someone found guilty of attempted second-degree murder.

After a long wait, the Angelle and Collins families were happy with the original sentencing of 10 years for Portalis.

“We (were) okay with that because we felt that within that time. She had time to sit down in there and realize what she really did to get the help she needs for herself,” Angelle said.

Angelle said she was unhappy with the judge’s new resentencing for Portalis.

“She should have gotten some time,” Angelle said. “She only got a slap on the wrist.”

Angelle said the family will take the matter into their own hands to get the justice they want.

“Mary and Clarissa’s lawyer is filing an appeal to go to an appeal court,” Angelle said.

Angelle said she hopes the new appeal will send Portalis back behind bars to serve her original sentence of 10 years.