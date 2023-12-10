Lafayette, LA (KLFY) – The Lafayette Police Department responded to the 300 block of Sampson Avenue in reference to a shooting incident in progress. On Saturday at 11:01 p.m. one female victim was located suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. According to police, the female victim unfortunately died on-the-scene.

It was later determined that the female victim was walking back from a neighbor when she was approached by a suspect. The suspect then proceeded to fire numerous rounds at the victim, striking her multiple times. The incident remains under investigation, as LPD Investigators are working diligently to develop the identity of the suspect.

The female victim has been identified as Michelle Touchet, 37, of Lafayette, La.

Anyone with information related to this incident, is asked to contact The Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stopper at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can download the LPD App and submit your information via the submit a tip tab.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.

Latest Posts