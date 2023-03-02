LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A Lafayette woman was injured trying to fight off a purse snatcher Wednesday in the parking lot of a local grocery store.

Allyson Wiggins says she is recovering from injuries received after being pushed into the door frame of a car by a man who had stolen her purse in the parking lot of Super 1 on Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

Wiggins says she was loading groceries into her trunk, when the suspect jumped out of a white Dodge Ram pickup truck and grabbed her purse.

She said she noticed him a second too late, but that didn’t stop her from chasing him.

“I hear them back into the shrubs and by the time I look up, this creep is looming over me and grabs my purse. I chase him a spot over to his vehicle and am trying to get my purse back, but he pushed me into the door frame and driver speeds off.”

Other shoppers took notice to Wiggins screams of pain and for help and contact police who are already in the area, she said.

Lafayette Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green confirmed that the incident happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 3700 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

She said following a short pursuit and crash, Chad Williams of Houston, Texas was taken into custody and charged with simple robbery, resisting an officer and possession with intent to distribute drugs and marijuana.

Williams tried to flee the area on foot but was captured, police said.

The driver of the vehicle is still on the run.

Wiggins purse was recovered in the area; however, the $200 cash inside was missing.

“I acted on impulse and wanted to fight, but I know it could have been a lot worse, but I am not the one to be playing with right now. I beg everyone to be safe these days,” Wiggins said.

She is now warning other women who carry purses to be alert and watch your surroundings.