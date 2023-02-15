LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Two weeks ago, Nicole Mouton moved into her new home on Goldman Street. Yesterday, a crane fell on to her roof while attempting to remove a tree in the back yard.

The crane caused major damage to the home and Ms. Mouton is now looking for a place to live.

Mouton was not in the house when it happened. Her said this is a major setback because she just moved in.

“She was very shaken up for it. It is pretty crazy,” Orlando said.

Orlando said his mother is now unable to live in the home until inspections are done to see if the house is livable.

“They do not know the living status whether the house shifted, so they are not sure of the living standard,” Orlando said.

Mouton said the family has been in contact with C.D.H who owns the crane. They are taking the necessary measures to follow in order to move forward.

Everyone is speaking and talking and understanding that unfortunate situation. (They are) trying to figure out what’s the next step to take to try and get it done, he said.