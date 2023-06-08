LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette woman was injured in a house fire on Gerald Drive last night. Officials say the woman was injured while trying to save her dog.

At 9:17 p.m. last night, Lafayette firefighters responded to a residential fire in the 200 block of Gerald Drive. Multiple calls were received by fire dispatch reporting the house fire. Authorities said a man informed emergency crews that his wife was in the house along with their two dogs and a cat.

The homeowners said they were in their bedroom when they heard a loud noise. They both exited through the front door. However, the wife went back inside to get the pets. She was not able to make it out the door due to the intense smoke. She went in the bedroom, closed the door and call 911.

Within minutes, she was found in a smoke-filled rear bedroom and rescued from the burning home. She was examined on scene and later taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The flames were venting through the roof of the carport. The vehicle under the carport along with a boat were on fire. A pickup truck parked on the side of the home was also burning, authorities said.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within 10 minutes, authorities said. The home, two vehicles, and a boat sustained heavy fire damage. The three pets did not survive the fire.

Fire officials said the fire originated under the carport. The cause of the fire is under investigation.