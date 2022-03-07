LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette woman is facing three attempted murder charges after allegedly firing a gun during a fight on Sunday morning.

Tatjana Anderson, 22, of Lafayette, faces three counts of attempted second-degree murder, and one count of aggravated criminal damage to property.

On Sunday, March 6, officers with the Lafayette Police Department (LPD) responded to a disturbance involving weapons in the 900 block of Poplar St. According to Sgt. Robin Green, an altercation happened between Anderson and another person.

During the altercation, Anderson pulled out a handgun and fired once at the victim, according to Green. No injuries were reported.

Anderson was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center without incident.