LOUISIANA, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana has three of the 15 most obese cities in the nation, according to a recent WalletHub study.

In WalletHub‘s 2023’s Most Overweight and Obese Cities in the U.S. study, the study compared 100 of the most populated U.S. metro areas across 19 key indicators of weight-related problems.

Some of these key indicators included obesity, health consequences, along with food and fitness.

Check out some of the most overweight and obese cities in the nation:

McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX Memphis, TN-MS-AR Mobile, AL Knoxville, TN Jackson, MS Chattanooga, TN-GA Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Shreveport-Bossier City, LA Birmingham-Hoover, AL Columbia, SC Lafayette, LA Baton Rouge, LA Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR Greenville-Anderson, SC

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The study also ranked Shreveport-Bossier City 13th in Obesity and overweight, 4th in health consequences, and 15th in food and fitness. Shreveport was also ranked second in the percentage of adults with high cholesterol, according to the study.

Lafayette was ranked 15th in Obesity and overweight, 25th in health consequences, and 16th in food and fitness.

Baton Rouge was ranked 19th in Obesity and overweight, 5th in health consequences, and 27th in food and fitness, according to the study. The study also ranked Baton Rouge second in the percentage of diabetic adults.

In the percentage of adults with low fruit and vegetable consumption, the study also found that Baton Rouge came in first, followed by Lafayette in second, and Shreveport in third.

The full study can be found here.