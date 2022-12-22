LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Beginning Thursday, Dec. 22, Lafayette Transit System is waiving bus fare for passengers during the hours of operation for the holiday weekend.

LTS hours of operation through the Christmas weekend will be:

Thursday, Dec. 22

Day service runs 5:45 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Night service runs 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 23

Day service runs 5:45 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Night service runs 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 24

Day service runs until 2:00 p.m.

Night service runs 2:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Paratransit service runs until 8:30 p.m.

Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25

Buses and paratransit will not run.

Monday, Dec. 26 (LCG observed holiday)

Buses and paratransit will not run.

Bus fares will resume on Tuesday, Dec. 27. For more information, call the LTS office at (337)-291-8570.