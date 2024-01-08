LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — If you’re planning on riding the bus in Lafayette tonight, you’ll need to find other transportation.
Due to anticipated inclement weather this evening, Lafayette Transit System has announced that all transit services will be suspended at 5:30 p.m. today. This includes Night Owl and paratransit services.
Regular transit service will resume on Tuesday at 5:45 a.m., authorities said.
