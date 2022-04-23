LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A toddler in Lafayette has died from a gunshot wound during an incident in an Evangeline Thruway hotel room.

According to Lafayette Police, officers responded to a local hotel in the 1300 block of NE Evangeline Thruway around 5:30 p.m. Saturday evening regarding a male toddler with a gunshot wound.

The toddler was immediately transported to an area hospital. Detectives say that a family member had stepped out of the room when they heard a gunshot from inside the room. When re-entering the room, they found the toddler with a gunshot wound in the abdomen. The toddler later died at the hospital.

The shooting incident is still under investigation by the Lafayette Police Department. Preliminary findings are showing it appears to be accidental. More information will be provided as it becomes available.