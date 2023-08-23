LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are investigating a walk-by shooting that claimed the life of a teenager Tuesday night, authorities said.

Deniro Broussard, 18, of Lafayette, was killed while walking with a relative in the 100 block of Shirley Picard Road.

Lafayette Police responded to a shooting in progress at around 10:33 p.m. Tuesday. Officers arrived on scene and discovered Broussard suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital as a result of his injuries.

Police said Broussard was walking with a relative when he was approached by the suspect and engaged in a conversation. The suspect then produced a handgun, shot the victim and left on foot.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

More information regarding this investigation will be released as it becomes available. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.