LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A street in Lafayette has been closed after a gas line was broken by a road construction crew, authorities said.

Lafayette firefighters and Hazmat Team responded to a gas leak in the 300 block of Rena Drive around 8:40 a.m. today, according to the Lafayette Fire Department. Road construction crews were digging in the area and accidentally breached a 2-inch gas line.

No injuries have been reported, but the 300 block of Rena Drive is closed until further notice while Atmos Energy repairs the gas line. Officials expect the road to be closed for two hours.

There are no evacuations required, authorities said. Lafayette Hazmat Team is monitoring the area while crews do the repair work.

