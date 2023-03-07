LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) and the Lafayette Consolidated Government Environmental Quality Division’s annual Spring Rain Barrel Sale has begun.

Barrels are sold at a discounted rate and are available to all residents throughout Acadiana. Those who live in the city of Lafayette and unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish receive an additional discount.

According to the release, “Using rain barrels to capture water conserves water, reduces water bills, and reduces stormwater runoff that would otherwise carry pollutants into nearby bodies of water. Rainwater can be used for a variety of purposes, including watering houseplants, flower beds, gardens, bathing pets, and washing vehicles.”

Supplies are limited to 300 barrels and typically sell out before the deadline to order.

Visit https://www.lafayettela.gov/public-works/rain-barrel-program to order and learn more about the program.

The price per barrel inside the City of Lafayette and unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish are $45 for the first rain barrel and $65 for additional barrels.

The price per barrel outside of Lafayette and unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish are $65 for the first barrel and subsequent barrels.

The deadline to order is April 23 or when sold out. Barrels will be available to pick up at the Domingues Compost Facility on May 13.