LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police responded to a shooting on Tournoir Street just after 10 a.m. Tuesday where a 29-year-old man was killed.

Family members of the victim have identified him as Ross Chiasson, and describe him as a fun-loving person who did not deserve this.

The victim’s 10-year-old daughter, Damonie’ Dugas, says today’s shooting is painful as she was still getting to know her father.

Dugas says said she does not think she will ever be able to get over what happened.

“I really just want answers right now. I want to know why. I want to know like why they did it? Why did it have to be him because he was one of the best people I knew. So I just want to know why,” Damonie’ stated.

Homeowners were shocked as police taped off the scene in their neighborhood.

They say something like this has never happened in their neighborhood.

“It’s the first time we ever had something like this go on around here. It used to be a quiet neighborhood.”

Police said they are still gathering information as the shooting is a homicide investigation. Investigators are still looking for a suspect.