LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 14-year-old.

Christopher Ramirez was last seen riding a blue mountain bike Tuesday evening in Duson, the sheriff’s office said.

He is 5’5″, weighs 140 lbs and has brown hair and eyes.

If you see Christopher, or have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.