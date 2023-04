LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating two deaths in the 200 block of N. Girouard Rd.

According to LPSO spokesperson, Valerie Ponseti, police are investigating a suspicious circumstances call.

Ponseti said two people were found dead inside the residence when police arrived.

The incident appears to be domestic, according to police.

This investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.