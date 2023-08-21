UPDATE, 8/22/23, 10:00 A.M.: Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Savion Comeaux, 19 as a suspect in the shooting.

Deputies responded to a possible shooting in progress in the 500 block of Tolson Road around 9:30 a.m. Monday morning. The investigation led detectives to identifying the suspect. Comeaux was charged with attempted second degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm and resisting a police officer by force or violence. He was booked in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

The case is still under investigation.

ORIGINAL, 8/21/23, 12:17 P.M.: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating possible shots fired on Tolson Road.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, they are on the scene after a report of shots being fired. There are no injuries to report and the investigation is underway.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.