LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office says they found a deceased body Wednesday afternoon in the 100 block of Country Run Drive.

Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Valerie Ponsetti said detectives responded and located a dead woman inside a shed.

It happened just after 3 p.m.

She said investigators do not suspect foul play as a cause of death.

The body has been transported to the coroner’s office to determine what happened.

No identification was released.