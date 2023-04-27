LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) Two men were arrested and a third is being sought following an investigation and the discovery of one pound of fentanyl, 440 grams of methamphetamine, several grams of marijuana, pills and guns at a home on Roper Road, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Frederick Guidry, 60 and Joshua Angelle, 35 were arrested at the scene, Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Valerie Ponsetti said.

She said both face numerous charges including possession with the intent to distribute schedule I controlled dangerous substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances and possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances.

They were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, Angelle with a $230K bond and Guidry with a $130K bond.

An arrest warrant is out for Kendelle Angelle, 45 on similar charges, she said.

If you know Kendelle Angelle’s whereabouts, or have any other information related to this case, please contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211.