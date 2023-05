LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette was home to one of the last remaining Sears Hometown stores in the nation. Now the store is going to shut its doors for good.

The retailer has posted signs on the store saying it’s “Going Out of Business”. No official word has been made by the corporate office.

The Ambassador Caffery location opened in 2019.

The closures come after all the Sears Hometown stores, including the last two in Louisiana, closed earlier this year.