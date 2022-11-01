LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A local restaurant, Kevin’s Seafood, is expanding to a second location.

Kevin’s Seafood is expanding to 3220 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy. This is where the former Checker’s Fast Food in front of Sam’s Club is located.

Kevin’s Seafood has a loyal customer base, so expanding will allow for more options to get their seafood from.

Their menu consists of seafood, of course, but also some non-seafood options such as Chinese dishes, burgers, wings, chicken tenders, Poboys, and much more.