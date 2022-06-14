LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)–As prices go up, so does the amount of tax you pay on that item and that has local government collecting more money.

During the month of April, 2022 Lafayette saw an increase in taxable sales that reached $2.6 billion.

Local business owner Ross Fontenot of Genterie Supply Company says that he’s noticed the increase.

“Since things have declined a little bit, and since vaccines have been available to most people, I have noticed an uptick in business this year. This spring has been really good.”

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported last week that prices are up across the nation by 8.6% from a year ago, the fastest increase since December 1981.

Sales in April were the third highest for any month and the highest so far on record.

Supporting community businesses, retailers, and restaurants will continue to keep the dollars that are spent local.