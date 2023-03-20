LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – With the Catholic Lenten season beginning on Feb. 22 and ending on April 9, many people are searching for restaurants that feature Lenten menu options throughout Lafayette.

Many Catholics cannot eat meat on Fridays in observation of Lent.

Several Lafayette restaurants have specific Lenten menus, but other restaurants serve food, such as seafood, that Lenten observes can enjoy on Fridays.

One Lafayette staple to enjoy on Lenten Fridays is Ole Tyme Grocery. This classic po-boy shop has several seafood options including shrimp, catfish (Friday only), and oyster po-boys. They also offer a fried or grilled shrimp salad.

Broaddus Burgers is another option for Lenten observers. They offer an entire Lenten menu. The menu includes a crab burger, fried catfish burger, grilled seafood plate, a shrimp salad, and many more.

Many crawfish restaurants are popular right now due to the lack of meat being able to be eaten on Fridays. The Crawfish Pot, Crawfish Time and The Crawfish Spot are all open for your crawfish needs.

Tampico’s Mexican Restaurant and Cantina have a special Lenten menu as well. They are offering crab cakes, crawfish empanadas, crawfish nachos, and more.